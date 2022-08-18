GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Beloved Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary horse JMan died on Wednesday.
The horse was age 40, far exceeding the average lifespan of a healthy horse.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average horse lives to be roughly 25.
Mitten Misfits, an animal reserve in Grand Ledge, remembered JMan with a black and white photo posted to its official Facebook account.
The attached message reads:
“It is with great sadness that we let everyone know we lost a farm favorite today. Our sweet 40 year old JMan let us know it was time to say goodbye. While he was ready, we were not. He was so loved and will be deeply missed.”