GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Beloved Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary horse JMan died on Wednesday.

The horse was age 40, far exceeding the average lifespan of a healthy horse.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average horse lives to be roughly 25.

Mitten Misfits, an animal reserve in Grand Ledge, remembered JMan with a black and white photo posted to its official Facebook account.

