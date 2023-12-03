LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friends and supporters of a Lansing woman who died in a house fire Saturday are hosting a benefit for her family of 8, now homeless.

The brother of the Lansing woman told 6 News on Sunday that Edwige Noudjoum, 27, had died from her injuries in the house fire.

A local group is putting on a barbeque benefit for the family of a Lansing woman who died in a house fire Saturday. (Photo/WLNS)

The benefit, put on by local motorcycle club Street Riders MC, is going on Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. It will also continue from 4-7 p.m. each day from Monday-Friday.

Those putting on the benefit are offering people a barbeque meal in exchange for monetary donations for the family whose house burned. They are also accepting clothing donations for the family.

The event takes place at 718 W. Saginaw Street in Lansing.

“Due to a fire, a family has lost their home as well as a loved family member. Please come show love and support,” organizers said in a flyer on Sunday.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon at 727 Wisconsin Avenue in Lansing.