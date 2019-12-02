Online voting is now an option for Michiganders

Michiganders can now register to vote online.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the announcement Monday morning. “This fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure option to register to vote will enable many more people to participate in democracy, and help Michigan’s clerks maintain complete, accurate and up-to-date voter rolls,” she said. Michigan joins 37 other states in offering online voter registration.

People with a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID card can register to vote on the site. People without these documents can learn how to register to vote by visiting Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration.

In addition to making online voting an option, Benson also announced the Department of State will offer electronic (eNotary) and remote notarization services.

The eNotary service will make it easier to verify the authenticity of a person’s signature and administer oaths and witness acknowledgements.

The Department of State approved four eNotary vendor systems in Michigan, including three remote notarization services:

eMortgageLaw – Offers electronic notarization services

Nexsys – Offers both electronic and remote notarization services

Pavaso – Offers both electronic and remote notarization services

NotaryCam – Offers both electronic and remote notarization services

The changes are effective immediately and notaries can contract with the vendor of their choosing, though it requires a fee. The e-notarization services are optional and the pen and paper method still remains.