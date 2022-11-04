In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is looking strong ahead of Tuesday’s election.

According to an EPIC MRA poll of 600 active and likely voters, around 51% of total respondents plan to vote for the Democratic incumbent. The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus four points.

Around 40% said they plan to vote for her challenger, Republican Kristina Karamo.

The numbers aren’t that simple, though. The respondents were asked if they are definitely voting for one candidate or just leaning toward that candidate.

Around 47% of respondents said they will definitely vote for Benson and 4% said they lean towards her camp.

For Karamo, 33% of respondents said they would vote for her and 7% are leaning her way.

For third-party candidates, Christine Schwartz of the US Taxpayers Party, Gregory Scott Stempfle of the Libertarian Party, and Larry James Hutchinson of the Green Party are taking around 1% each, or 3% total.

About 6% said they were undecided.