LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Monday released the list of 2024 presidential primary candidates.

Under Michigan law, the Secretary of State is required to issue a list of people “generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential candidates” in the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

“Two months ago, I made clear that under Michigan law, anyone generally advocated by the national news media to be a candidate for the Republican or Democratic nomination for president is listed on the ballot,” Benson said. “…Barring a court order, these candidates will be included on Michigan’s presidential primary ballot in 2024 unless they withdraw their names from consideration.”

The Secretary of State identified the following potential presidential candidates, listed alphabetically:

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Republican Party

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

The chairs of the Michigan Democratic and Republican parties have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to add names of other candidates to their party’s list. A candidate who wants to designate a different political party or withdraw their candidacy has until 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 to notify the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

The Michigan presidential primary will take place on Feb. 27, 2024.