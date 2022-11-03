LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the election less than a week away, the Secretary of State lays out a plan to prevent fraud and voter intimidation

“Their vote will be counted securely and the results of the election again will be an accurate reflection of the will of the voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Secretary of State was in Detroit on Thursday addressing allegations of election fraud. Again.

She vowed that the state is increasing security around the polls ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“We made $8 million available in grants directly to clerks for election security earlier this year. And we also provided a poll worker code of conduct for each clerk to have,” said Benson.

On election day, the state has set up special units to respond to claims of election fraud or harassment

“The Attorney General’s office and other agencies will again have field teams all across the state. Able to support and respond to election officials and voters quickly whenever needed,” said Benson.

Concerns about security have even prompted county leaders to get the word out about what is and isn’t allowed, including Ingham County and Hillsdale County, which both recently released guidelines.

And if you see something out of the ordinary?

“(866)-Our-Vote, That is a national non-partisan voter protection hotline that we are directly connected to. And by calling that you will be connected to people in Michigan who will work with us and other agencies to immediately address and resolve any issues,” said Benson.

And Benson is reminding people we may not know the final results of all the races and proposals until the next day.

“Some bad actors may seize on this time. Between when the polls close and the unofficial results are announced. To spread misinformation and lies about the security of the tabulation process and attempt to declare results.”

Benson encourages voters to get out to the polls this year to have their voices heard. As the state says it will receive more than four million absentee ballots in the next couple days.