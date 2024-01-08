EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the buildings where last year’s mass shooting took place at Michigan State University is now open again, but some students say more time and healing is needed.

An MSU official said Berkey Hall reopened Monday morning for academic classes at 8 a.m. Students who oppose the decision have planned a protest for Monday from 3-5 p.m., hoping to send a message to MSU leadership that the reopening should be delayed.

In a flyer, the organizers of the event said they’re calling for more mental health resources, the return of hybrid or asynchronous options for those who have classes in the building, and for healing to happen at the students’ own pace.

One MSU student said that although he doesn’t have classes in Berkey Hall, he understands other students’ concerns.

“Obviously, it’s a collective thing we all went through as a community,” said Christopher Scott, who majors in psychology.

“And I don’t think that this is just something that we can kind of go past, because for a lot of people, obviously, memories are still there,” Scott went on to say. “If they do open it back up, obviously, some people still won’t go in there, so I just think that it should be a longer process rather than just quickly opening it back up.”

An MSU spokesperson added that the university has included therapy dogs, snacks and counselors to help those who might be struggling.