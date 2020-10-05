Bernie Sanders will be in Michigan today

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Bernie Sanders will be traveling to Michigan today to campaign for Former Vice President and 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

According to a press release, Sanders will be in Ann Arbor and Macomb County.

He’ll be addressing University of Michigan students at 1:30pm and then holding a car rally in Macomb County at 5:00pm.

Sanders plans to highlight what’s at stake in the 2020 election and all the ways people in Michigan are able to vote.

