‘Best CATA Bus Driver’ celebrates win for seventh year in a row

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The results are in, and you might remember this man!

We featured Ron DeLeon in “Feel Good Friday” back in August, celebrating 23 years as a CATA bus driver.

Now, Ron is celebrating winning the “City Pulse’s” ‘Top of the Town’ contest.

This isn’t his first win. Ron has won the title of “Best CATA bus driver” for the past seven years.

Naturally, we caught up with him to see how he’s feeling.

Deleon says he’s “over the moon excited” and tells us why he thinks he keeps winning.

“I thoroughly enjoy meeting people and hearing their stories we all have a story let them vent. I think that’s what it is,” said DeLeon.

Deleon says he loves what he does so much, he’s still shocked that he gets paid.