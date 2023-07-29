LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you haven’t had your fair share yet of fireworks this July, you can be sure to catch the free fireworks show at Jackson Field Saturday night, as part of The Best of Lansing festivities.

The free festival, from 6-11 p.m. at the home field of the Lansing Lugnuts, showcases 75 or more local businesses, food trucks and restaurants, as well as inflatable games in the outfield, live music featuring STARFARM, and the free fireworks display.

The new festival is hosted by Lansing 5:01 and the Lansing City Pulse.

You can also buy tickets for a tasting of 10 local food and drink venues, for $25 in advance or $35 at the door.