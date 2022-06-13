LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Summer is almost here, and so is the risk for severe storms and climbing temperatures.

The Consumers Energy team has been monitoring the developing storm in store for tonight and is ready to respond. And they say that you should be too.

When heavy rain, hail, and high winds combine, you have a recipe for power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards.

“It’s extremely important to prepare for potentially severe weather,” Consumers Energy Media Spokesperson Josh Paciorek said. “Just in case the storm materializes, in terms of the severity they’re calling for, we want our customers to be ready.”

He said there are a lot of different ways to prepare.

“Before a storm, make sure that you have all of your electronic devices charged. So your laptops, cell phones, rechargeable battery packs. Make sure those are ready to go, just in case you do lose power you have fully charged electronic devices,” he said.

It’s also important to have an emergency kit prepared, including items like canned food, a can opener, a flashlight, extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, and any medications you or others might need.

And with extreme temperatures in the next couple of days, Paciorek said you can never be too prepared.

“So not only are we dealing with maybe 70 miles per hour wind gusts, but we also see temperatures in the nineties in the next couple of days the real feel could be above 100 in some areas, so keeping everybody safe in high temperatures is also a very important point,” Paciorek said.

To keep your house cool if the power is out, you can close your blinds and curtains, and wear loose, cool clothing.

And if the power does go out and there are crews working to restore the power, energy companies are reminding you to slow down and use an abundance of caution when traveling past them.