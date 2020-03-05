Beware of Scammers: Today is National Slam the Scam Day

The Social Security Administration is raising awareness about the dangers of government imposter scams today.

These scams typically involve people posing to be from the government and demanding payment or personal information.

And specifically, the administration wants people to be hyper-aware of Social Security scams because these scams compromise a vast amount of personal data and have a far-reaching impact on people’s lives, information and security.

As part of National Slam the Scam Day, the Social Security Administration is distributing a flyer that reminds people to hang up on phone scams, tell friends and family immediately and report scams.

In a press release, the Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration said “People are still losing money to these scams. These scam calls seem to be random – targeting every age group.”

The release said education is one of the most effective ways to prevent additional victims from being scammed. The administration said it has not reached enough people on its own and needs the public’s help to educate people about the issue of scams.

To report a scam, visit the Office of Inspector General’s website: https://oig.ssa.gov/