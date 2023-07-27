LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation donated $100,000 to the Detroit School for Digital Technology (DSDT) on Tuesday.

Founder and CEO of DSDT Jamie Harris says that it was a complete surprise. “The only reason we knew was because we got the email,’ she explained.

Beyonce’s Director of Social Responsibility, Ivy McGregor, came to the school for a special BeyGOOD event on Tuesday morning. The event was free to students and involved a dance off and pep rally.

At the event, BeyGOOD announced that they will be donating $100,000 to the school for student scholarships. Some lucky students also received free tickets to Beyoncé’s Detroit show on Wednesday.

Students can apply for the scholarships online. DSDT will pick 15 finalists, and BeyGOOD will choose the 10 students who will each receive a $10,000 scholarship.