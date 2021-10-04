B&G Foods recalls Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend with undeclared wheat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — B&G Foods announced it is voluntarily recalling 3,867 cases of 23 oz. Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend, with “best by” dates of Sept. 3, 2024, and Sept. 6, 2024, due to undeclared wheat in the product.

The best buy date is located at the bottom of the side of the container. The recall doesn’t apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Tone’s brand products.

A portion of the individual containers within those cases were accidently labeled on the back with labels for Tone’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not list wheat as an allergen. However, containers labeled as Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend on both the front and back of the container accurately display the presence of wheat.

People who have an allergy to wheat, risk a possible allergic reaction if consuming the seasoning blend.

No allergic reactions or complaints have been documented to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw the product away.

Consumers who want a refund or additional information can contact B&G Foods by calling 800-247-5251 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or by submitting an online contact at https://tones.com/contactExternal Link Disclaimer.