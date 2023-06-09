OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Owosso Police say a person riding an electronically powered bicycle, or e-bike, died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

According to city of Owosso officials, Dace Green, a 21-year-old Owosso resident, was heading south on Gould Street and rode through a blinking red light and was struck by a vehicle driving east on Main Street.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and police said alcohol and speed were not factors in the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Owosso Police Department and an accident reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police.

“Owosso Public Safety wishes to extend their condolences to the family and friends of Dace Green,” the city of Owosso wrote in a Facebook post.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Owosso Public Safety at (989) 725-0580.