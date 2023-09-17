MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a van struck them while they were attempting to cross Haslett Road in Meridian Township.

Meridian Township Police were dispatched on Friday at about 6:05 p.m. to the area of Haslett Road and Westminster Way, for a crash involving injuries, the township police said in a news release on Saturday.

The investigation thus far indicates that a westbound van, driven by a 24-year-old Haslett woman, had struck the bicyclist while they tried to cross Haslett Road near Westminster Way.

Township police said Saturday that the bicyclist had been taken to an area hospital for treatment, and that the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Meridian Township Police Department is asking anyone with information about the accident to call 517-853-4800, or to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media pages.