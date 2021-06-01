Biden administration announces end to oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden Administration has announced today that it is suspending oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuge.

The Refuge is a massive tract of land about the size of South Carolina located in Northeast Alaska.

It was set aside for wildlife and environmental preservation, but it’s rich in oil and gas.

The Trump administration approved drilling in the refuge, but Biden has now reversed the controversial move, citing legal flaws in Trump’s drilling plan.

Democrats and environmental activists applauded the move, while Alaska’s GOP congressional delegation called the action misguided and illegal.