LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump remain in the race at this read, the Michigan electorate is not picking either one in this statistical dead-heat.

“Right now, I’d say it’s going to be a close election,” said EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn.

The pollster pointed to Biden’s troubles in the race.

“It is tied because President Biden is not performing as well in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties,” he said.

Porn thinks maybe the president’s strong push for electric vehicles, which could cost some UAW members their jobs, is resulting in another challenge.

“He is not performing as well with union members,” said Porn.

On the other hand, although Trump is getting the labor vote now, he’s got his own weaknesses.

He’s facing state election-tempering charges in Georgia and a host of charges at the federal level as well.

Porn confirmed that independent voters are concerned about the indictments, while Republicans are not.

“That is ultimately where Trump could have problems,” Porn said.

The latest survey also shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing well … Well enough to be president if Biden does not run?

“With both a positive favorability and a positive job number, it is uncommon to have those kind of joined at the hip,” Porn said.

But Whitmer has the women’s vote, Porn said, and is doing well among independent voters, which is key.