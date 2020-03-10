Biden rallies for final support ahead of Mich primaries

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS)— After visits to Grand Rapids and Flint Monday, Joe Biden hosted a rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit.

“Michigan I’m counting on you in a big way,” Biden told the crowd. “You gotta bring the country together. This is a state we have to win in November.”

Dozens of protesters had to be escorted from the rally, after interrupting Biden just minutes into his speech. Biden responded by saying, “This isn’t a Trump rally,” adding that he wasn’t worried and that the protests were “a reflection of what’s wrong with American politics today.”

The former Vice President talked plans to make healthcare more affordable, tackle climate change, tackle climate change, and fix the middle class.

“We have to also build an economy that rewards work not just wealth. Let’s get something straight, Wall Street didn’t build America. You built America,” Biden said.

Biden also took aim at President Trump on several occasions.

“Just look at how Donald Trump talks. The way he treats people. The way he demeans and demonizes people. The way he ridicules people with infirmities. We haven’t ever had a president like this. He has a corrosive, corrosive effect on this country,” Biden said.

He added that if Trump gets eight years, he’ll “fundamentally change the nature of who we are.”

Biden has been endorsed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as well as U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and most recently, Cory Booker, who all made an appearance at the rally.

“Michigan I do believe you are going to back the difference in terms of the outcome of this election. I believe Joe is right when he says this election is a fight for the soul of America,” Harris, D-Calif., said before introducing Biden.

“He is the best one to heal the soul of America. He is the best one to bring dignity back to that office. He is the best one to stand up for all of us in America,” Booker, D-N.J., said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also spent time in Detroit Monday, after campaigning over the past several days throughout the state of Michigan.

At a rally in Grand Rapids over the weekend, Sanders said he and Biden have made a pact to support each other if the other wins.

Biden has highlighted unity and solidarity throughout his campaign.

“This election isn’t a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party, it’s a battle for the soul of America,” Biden said.