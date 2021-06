President Joe Biden walks out of the State Dining room after an event with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to discuss gun crime prevention strategy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden will be in Traverse City this weekend as part of his tour celebrating America’s progress against COVID-19.

Biden is set to visit the city on July 3 where he will be joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer as part of the “America’s Back Together” tour.

The tour’s goal is to promote vaccinations among those still hesitant, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize education and outreach.