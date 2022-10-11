LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Politicians and health professionals gathered near the Capitol to highlight what they say are the health benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

They were on hand at Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour where speakers discussed how the bill can help reduce costs for Michiganders including seniors, people with disabilities, people of color and rural Americans.

“For many patients, having health insurance can make the difference between living a healthy life or being disabled and dying at a young age by extending financial support. The Inflation Reduction Act will directly help my patients in many ways,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, CEO of Care Free Medical.

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on August 16. Its passage was a high priority for the Biden administration.