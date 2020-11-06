Big demand for small turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Lancaster, MA — As families make the decision to stay home and hold smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving, the demand for smaller turkeys is rising.

The owners of Bob’s Turkey Farm in Massachusetts say they have never seen demand so high for turkeys, especially the small ones.

The family-owned business has been scrambling to keep up with requests. They say they’re running out of the smaller birds and are offering to split larger ones for families.

If you want a small bird you might wan to get it soon.