LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Quint is a big, friendly boy who’s looking for a home where he can get plenty of love and attention. If you’re looking for a loving feline friend, he’s your kitty.

This furry, gray ball of love came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with his brother, Master Gracey, when their owner moved and left him behind. Quint and Master Gracey appear to have been shaved down recently, but both are healthy otherwise.

Quint and Master Gracey are 6 years old. Though they enjoy each other’s company, they don’t necessarily need to be adopted together.

Quint is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about him, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.