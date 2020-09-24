BIG GAME Preview: Grand Ledge hosts DeWitt

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and on Friday night our ‘Big Game’ on the Dean Trailways 5th Quarter will feature a CAAC Blue showdown between DeWitt (1-0) and Grand Ledge (1-0).

This game will take place at Grand Ledge High School. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and on Thursday second-year Comets’ coach Joe Byra spoke to 6 Sports Alex Sims about the matchup.

Senior quarterback Logan Todd is coming off an impressive performance. He put up 143 yards and three touchdowns in Grand Ledge’s 34-17 opening win versus St. Johns.

DeWitt’s quarterback Tyler Holtz also had a dominant Week 1 game, throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns to help the Panthers beat Portland 37-3.