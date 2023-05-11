MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Bredli has a lovable smile, a great sense of humor, and he’s looking for a new family.

This “big goofball” is 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

He gets along well with people and also with other dogs.

Bredli came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter when his owner couldn’t care for him anymore.

The shelter says Bredli would “be a great fit for a lucky family with a sense of humor,” and would do especially well with older children.

To find out more about Bredli, you can click here or call (517) 676-8370.

ICACS is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.