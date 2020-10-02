Big money flowing into Michigan U.S. Senate Race

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mich. (WLNS)—So much money is flowing into Michigan’s U.S. Senate race that one campaign finance expert expects spending to top a staggering $100 million by Election Day.

First-term Democratic Senator Gary Peters said Thursday that his campaign raised more than $14 million in the previous three months, setting a state record for a democratic senate candidate and easily passing his $5.2 million haul in the second quarter.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is a GOP super PAC run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a two-week, $9 million advertising buy to help republican challenger John James.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar