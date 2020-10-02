Big money flowing into Michigan U.S. Senate Race

Mich. (WLNS)—So much money is flowing into Michigan’s U.S. Senate race that one campaign finance expert expects spending to top a staggering $100 million by Election Day.

First-term Democratic Senator Gary Peters said Thursday that his campaign raised more than $14 million in the previous three months, setting a state record for a democratic senate candidate and easily passing his $5.2 million haul in the second quarter.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is a GOP super PAC run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a two-week, $9 million advertising buy to help republican challenger John James.