LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If ticket prices have kept you from attending the classic Michigan State versus Michigan football game, this could be your year to finally be in the stands.

Ticket prices on MSU’s official ticket vendor, SeatGeek, are as low as $53 and prices on other ticket vendor websites, like StubHub and Ticketmaster, are also widely available for prices under $100.

Michigan State players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy defeating Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The cheap prices come as MSU hits a four-game losing streak during a disappointing season featuring tough losses and the firing of $100 million head coach Mel Tucker, following a sexual harassment scandal that made worldwide headlines.

The slump for Sparty and ticket prices are just two years removed from a red-hot rivalry matchup in 2021 when the Spartans and Wolverines were ranked at No. 9 and No. 3 in the NCAA Top 25 poll.

Ticket prices at Spartan Stadium that year were climbing as high as $600 for premium seats and averaging out around $300 for mid-range spots in the stands. And for those who paid the price, the game was well worth it, as MSU running back Kenneth Walker III pulled off a historic five-touchdown performance that led the Spartans to victory.

Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, tickets for the U of M vs. Ohio State University duel in late November are reaching similar heights. Some seats on StubHub are even listed as high as $2,250.

Hopefully, the Spartans end up putting up a fight against the No. 2 ranked Wolverines. Despite a potentially lopsided matchup on the field, the atmosphere in the stands at Spartan Stadium is still expected to be just as tense as ever — especially considering 2023 is a night game and this is the first year alcohol will be available for sale inside Spartan Stadium.