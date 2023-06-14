LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Biggby has announced Wednesday that it is closing the doors on its downtown Lansing location near the Capitol.

The store will be open for the following three weeks before closing for good.

The announcement was made via a note posted to the front entrance door. A photo of the note made the rounds on Twitter on Wednesday.

The note cited that the particular Biggby location has been selling “less than half” the beverages it was prior to March 2020.

“We just can’t make the numbers work,” said the note, which was signed by Biggby managing partner Jeff McAlvey.

“Over the next three weeks, we want to celebrate the wonderful years the House Biggby has had, and we hope to have to thank many of you for your loyal support in-person,” the note continued.