LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan coffee chain Biggby will be celebrating its 28th birthday by giving customers 50% off all drinks up to 24 oz on March 15.

Customers looking to snag the half-off deal can visit any participating mid-Michigan and West Michigan Biggby. The deal is limited to one drink per person.

The Lansing-based coffee shop chain first opened its doors on March 15, 1995.

It has since expanded into multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, New Jersey and Florida.