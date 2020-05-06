Bike business booming as shops re-open and people look for safe ways to get out of the house

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Corovirus pandemic has put a damper on a lot of things, but Eric’s Cycling and Fitness is not one of those.

The bike shop has been around for 50 years, but last week saw near record breaking sales.

“Everybody had this pent up. Usually, it gets spread out a little more but because the shops weren’t open, it all happened that once we opened up and we had good weather, boom,” Sales Manager Dirk Bus said.

April is when business at Eric’s normally starts picking up, but because the shop wasn’t able to operate under the Governor’s order, Bus said it seems like everyone is coming in at once. It’s not just people buying bikes, but also bringing them in for maintenance. The bike shop currently is about two weeks out on repairs.

Some smaller bike shops are operating with curbside only, but Bus said it’s never too crowded at Eric’s and the shop is big enough that people can still social distance.

Employees and customers are required to wear masks, and there are markings on the ground to separate people waiting at the checkout desk. In addition, Bus said if anyone tests out a bike, it’s sanitized before being put back.

Bus said he doesn’t expect the entire season to be this crazy, but called the boost in sales a “good problem.”