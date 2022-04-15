WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – A new bill in Congress could change the way law enforcement interacts with people suffering from mental or behavioral problems.

West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito says police officers need better training. Capito is introducing the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act.

“Most of the police officers that I talked to said that the de-escalation of different situations is an area that needs to have reinforcement,” she said.

If passed, the bill would bolster training for police officers when dealing with mentally disabled or impaired people.