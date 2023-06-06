LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a law that says public schools in Michigan cannot start until after Labor Day.

There’s a way for school districts to get exemptions to that rule, and many of them do, but some lawmakers are discussing doing away with the law for good.

The House Education Committee is set to take up House Bill 4671 Tuesday morning.

If passed, it would repeal the law that requires districts to wait until after September to start the school year.

A study says the bill won’t affect the state’s pocketbook and it may even save some districts some money.

But some businesses might feel the pinch.

When it originally passed, many supported the plan because they wanted their teenage summer workers to be able to stay through the big holiday weekend.