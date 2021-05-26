Bill in Lansing would make it easier to obtain concealed carry license

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing want to reduce the cost to apply for and renew a concealed weapons license, but doing so could hurt local governments, the state police and even the application process itself.

Right now, getting a concealed weapons license costs $100, and renewing it costs $115.

Two bills that passed through the State House today would reduce both fees to $45.

Supporters say the current fees are higher than in many other states, and could prevent law-abiding citizens from getting those licenses.

However, this would reduce revenue for counties and the state police by almost $12 million per year.

Critics also argue that since that money is used to process the applications and do background checks, these reduced fees could result in longer wait times for concealed weapons licenses.