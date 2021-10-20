Bill to remove tax on menstrual products passes Michigan Senate Finance Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bill that aims to remove taxes on menstrual products such as tampons, maxi pads and menstrual cups has passed the Senate Finance Committee.

“Menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, not a luxury, and should be exempt from taxes like so many other medically necessary prescriptions and items,” bill cosponsor Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) said. “I’m pleased to see our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, in both chambers, prioritize taking this important step toward more fair tax policy. This day has been a long time coming, and an issue I’m proud to have been a part of since first taking office. I look forward to continue to do the necessary work to get it done for our residents and all Michiganders.”

Currently, menstrual products are subject to a 6% sales tax, which some lawmakers say is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in both the Michigan and U.S. constitutions.

Currently 14 states and DC have eliminated the “tampon tax,” including Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and California.

“It’s past time Michigan joins a growing number of states across the nation in doing what is right by repealing the tampon tax, and I am honored to have helped see this legislation through to the Senate for a vote,” said Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), who sponsored Senate Bill 153. “This is a commonsense move that will reduce an unfair tax burden, and I’m appreciative of the bipartisan, bicameral support for this effort. I hope to see this legislation in front of the governor soon to be signed into law.”

The bill now heads to the senate for a vote.