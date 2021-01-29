Bill would legalize stun guns for anyone over age 18

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A different bill state lawmakers are now looking at would make it legal for Michiganders over age 18 to carry a stun gun in Michigan.

State representative Michele Hoitenga brought this proposal forward before but it has never made it into law.

Currently, there are legal hurdles to jump through to carry a stun gun which includes getting a concealed weapons license.

This bill would also make it legal for any adult to carry for protection and specifically applies to stun devices that work through direct contact and not tools that shoot from long distances.