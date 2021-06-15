Billionaire gives $5 million to Motown Museum

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Galvanized by the racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to a Giving USA report released Tuesday, June 15, 2021. MacKenzie Scott stormed the philanthropy world in 2020 with $5.7 billion in unrestricted donations to hundreds of charities. The seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest many had ever received. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement that Mackenzie Scott had donated a gift of $5 million to the Motown Museum.

Scott is an American novelist and philanthropist, who along with her husband Dan, has spent the first three months of 2021 looking for non-profits working in areas that have been overlooked. The couple has since allocated nearly $3 billion dollars towards 286 high-impact organizations, including Motown Museum.

CEO Terry said of the donation,

Motown Museum is just over the moon that Mackenzie Scott selected us to be one of her nonprofit gift recipients,” said Terry. “As a leading cultural institution, Ms. Scott felt a powerful connection to our mission of inspiring future generations — particularly youth and people of color in Detroit — to identify and amplify the power of their unique artistic talents and extraordinary entrepreneurial aspirations. This generous and meaningful $5 million gift significantly impacts our ongoing fundraising efforts and brings us closer to bringing the expanded Motown Museum to our Detroit community and visitors from around the world.” Robin Terry, CEO and Motown Museum Chairwoman

Scott expressed her beliefs about the impacts of arts and cultural institutions,

“Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook.” Mackenzie Scott

In late 2016, it was announced that the Motown Museum would be pursuing an expansion project, building a 50,000 foot world-class entertainment and educational tourist destination. The first part of the expansion, called Hitsville Next is set to open this year.