LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a total of 800 bills coming from both sides of the aisle since taking office in 2019.

Whitmer signed more bills today, protecting construction workers, securing road funding and adjusting interest rates for certain school bond loans.

Here’s the rundown of the four bills that were signed:

House Bill 5386 – changes Michigan Vehicle code allowing Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), county road commission or a local road authority to implement traffic control parameters and a digital message board showing the speed limit when workers are around.

Senate Bills 465 and 466 – require MDOT to award money from the State Trunkline Fund to local road agencies to continue road projects with less expense.

Senate Bill 618 – adjusts School Loan revolving Fund (SLRF) interest rate, setting new floor rate and saving money for schools.