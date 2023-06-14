LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If passed, a current bill package would add producing completely carbon-free electricity to Michigan’s to-do list.

House Bills 4759, 4760 and 4761 would create that regulatory standard, which would need to be met by 2035.

Advocates said Wednesday that the Democratic-led bill package would move the state in the right direction.

One of those people was Alexis Blizman, the policy director for the Ecology Center. She said that creating that new electricity standard is “the solution Michigan needs.”

Others mentioned economic advantages of moving away from fossil fuels.

“Clean energy means smaller energy bills and fewer outages,” said John Delurey, deputy programs director for Vote Solar. “Our analysis shows that a commitment to 100% clean energy with an emphasis on local solar and energy storage–a priority of these new bills–saves the average Michigan household $773 per year through 2050.”

Dr. Elizabeth “Lisa” Del Buono, president of Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action, said the bills would help all Michiganders, and even save lives.

“Practitioners from across the state applaud the House for introducing a companion suite of clean energy bills that complements those introduced in the Senate last month,” Del Buono said. “When passed, these bills will save lives, save health-care dollars, and improve the health of all Michigan residents.”

Previous mandates have worked to decrease state fossil fuel use for electricity significantly in the past 15 years.

The Clean, Renewable and Efficient Energy Act of 2008 required that electric providers in Michigan would derive at least 10% of their energy from renewable sources by 2015.

In 2016, Michigan’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) increased to require that 15% of Michigan’s electricity sales would come from renewable sources by 2021.

In June 2021, Consumers Energy, one of the state’s two largest utilities, announced its plans to stop using coal-fire energy by 2025. DTE Energy has also pledged to do the same by 2035.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that, as of 2021, Michigan’s energy was derived from the following sources: