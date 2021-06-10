Bills that aim to improve Secretary of State wait offices passes State Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -It’s something thousands of Michiganders have had to do during this pandemic – renew their drivers license, vehicle registration and more.

If you have been to a Secretary of State office recently, you’ve probably been stuck in a long line

A three-bill package that was passed in the State Senate today would make some changes that would give people more time to renew what they need to renew.

“From changes from the Secretary of State herself, and now the State Senate, there’s no doubt that officials are trying to help reduce the backlog at S.O.S. Offices,” said Republican State Senator Ruth Johnson.

Today, legislation that she sponsored, was passed through the state senate. In the bills, the expiration for drivers licenses, personal identification cards and car registration would be pushed back to September 30. It would also require the Secretary of State to open offices to in-person services.

Also under the bills: late fees would be waived for people until the branch offices offer at least 25 hours per week of same-day, walk-in services with no appointment required.

The Secretary of State would also be refrained from collected late fees until then.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson acknowledged the backlog and added 350,000 appointment slots. The bills will now go to the State House to be voted. We will be sure to update you if it gets approved there.