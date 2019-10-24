Bills would ban vaping products with harmful chemical

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING — State reps introduced a bill to ban vaping products containing a harmful chemical from being sold in Michigan.

The Food and Drug Administration has reported vitamin E acetate has caused lung illnesses among people who have used marijuana products.

Vitamin E acetate is found in commonly consumed products such as canola oil, olive oil and almonds. However, when inhaled, the chemical can have adverse effects.

The 3-bill package would cover marijuana, nicotine and nicotine alternative vapor products made with the chemical.

According to MDHHS, in Michigan alone, there have been 30 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases since August 2019. All of the cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and the ages of people affected are between the ages of 16 and 67.

As of Oct. 1, the CDC has reported 1,080 cases in 48 states, including 18 deaths from 15 states.

Abudullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn), Frank Liberati (D-Allen Park) and Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) are the legislators introducing the bills.

Today, House Bills 5159–5160 were referred to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for further consideration.