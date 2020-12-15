Bipartisan group of midwest governors urges mask use during holidays



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers joined together in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another,” the governors said. “If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays – we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community.”

Whitmer was part of a similar video released in November that asked Thanksgiving travelers to wear a mask.



