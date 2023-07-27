LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A package of bipartisan bills that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law this week are designed to stimulate energy growth, create good-paying energy jobs, and lower energy costs.

HB 4317-4318, SB 302-303, SB 288 and SB 14 expand incentives, assistance and regulatory ability for clean energy and natural resources.

House Bills 4317 and 4318 allow local governments and commercial solar energy developments to choose payments in lieu of taxes (PILT).

“We live in a state with a few big cities and many, many local communities,” said state Rep. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), sponsor of HB 4317. “Too often, those smaller towns and suburbs get overlooked…there’s no reason we can’t treat our smaller communities with as much attention and care as our larger cities.”

Payments in lieu of taxes are annual federal payments to local governments, which can help local governments carry out vital services, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Senate bills 302 and 303 expand properties’ and projects’ eligibility for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing. C-PACE allows local governments to work with building owners and contractors on energy efficient and climate-resilient projects.

Local governments can use C-PACE to promote energy efficiency and to protect against contaminants, floods and severe weather.

“Expanding C-PACE will help more Michigan businesses make investments to lower their costs and carbon footprint,” said state Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City), SB 303 sponsor “This is a smart policy for our climate, Michigan businesses, and jobs.”

Senate Bill 288 allows for the continuation of the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, which establishes and carries out programs statewide to provide energy assistance and self-sufficiency services to eligible low-income households, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“The extension of the MEAP program will continue to benefit thousands of low-income residents, and is an important piece of the conversation surrounding how best to ensure we’re creating an equitable, sustainable, and reliable energy future for all,” said Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), sponsor of SB 288.

Senate Bill 14 repeals a requirement that said state energy regulations should not be stricter than federal regulations. It pertains to laws that protect natural resources and pertain to environmental crises, contamination clean-up, clean air and clean water.

“Federal standards should be the floor, not the ceiling. Michigan will once again have the ability to take swift, decisive action based on the best science available to protect our precious natural resources,” said Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo), sponsor of SB 14.

Environmentalists applauded the new legislation.

“In many cases, the environmental challenges facing Michigan are unique to our state and we should be able to set best-fit standards that protect our land, air, water and public health,” said Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.