LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Cases of the bird flu have been popping up around Michigan, mostly in domestic and hobby farms.

Recently in Washtenaw county, two domestic parrots died from the virus.

So far, cases of the bird flu have shown up in at least four other Michigan counties, including Livingston.

Shiawassee resident Jennifer Crooker owns eight birds. No cases have been confirmed there yet, but she’s taking precautions.

“I’ve invested so much love and time and money into these birds that you know I am concerned about it because I don’t want them to catch avian influenza and die,” said Crooker.

She says cases are spreading at an alarming rate, but thankfully not in any commercial facilities.

“This year, this is a really big outbreak, 30 states are currently impacted with confirmed cases of (bird flu).”

Communications Director at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Jennifer Holtman says those with poultry farms should be aware and take precautions to keep their flock safe.

“You can put up barriers you bring your birds indoors if that’s possible. Doing simple things, washing your hands, in between handling the birds, or going in between coops, washing disinfecting your gear boots, gloves,” said Holtman.

Holtman also says she follows all these protections measures, even taking it a step further by keeping them fenced in.

On that subject, Crooker added her thoughts: “It’s hard, I know, to not let them out cause they really wanna go out. And they’re super fun to watch when they’re out because as chickens it’s something about the way they move and how they wander around randomly they’re kind of addictive to watch them foraging for insects and things like that.”

Tonight, officials are strongly encouraging people to avoid putting out bird feeders this spring or at least make sure to clean them once a week.