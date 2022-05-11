MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The state confirms avian influenza has been discovered in a commercial poultry facility in Muskegon County.

This is the first confirmed case of bird flu at a commercial poultry operation in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To protect other flocks, the state said the premises in Muskegon County is under quarantine, and “the birds have been depopulated to prevent further disease spread.”

Jennifer Holton with MDARD told News 8 that around 35,000 turkeys were at the facility. The name of the facility was not released.

MDARD noted the public health risk remains low, and no birds or bird products infected with bird flu will enter the commercial food chain.

If you suspect a bird has avian influenza, you should contact MDARD immediately at 800.292.3939 or after-hours at 517.373.0440.

More information about how to protect flocks through biosecurity measures can be found on the USDA’s website.