Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) – This Saturday will be filled with opportunities to get outside, explore, and learn about what nature has to offer – at the 15th annual Birds, Blooms, and Butterflies event.

Hannah Schauer, with the Dahlem Conservancy, said they plan to offer attendees a chance to see live birds of prey, a monarch & zebra swallowtail butterflies and caterpillars exhibit, environmental education programs, and nature walks.

“It’s really good to make sure we maintain a good ecological balance with ourselves and nature- and do the best we can to preserve our natural environment for today as well as into the future,” Schauer said.

Schauer said the consequences of not preserving our natural world are already being seen in things like climate change, weather patterns and invasive species. Things that Shauer says we need to combat.

“Monarchs are in trouble; their populations are declining and so things people can do to help monarchs is plant milkweed, and let it grow. We’ll be having some informational ad educational displays here at Birds, Blooms and Butterflies Festival this Saturday talking about monarchs and other butterflies,” Schauer said.

Schauer said some things that people can do in their own backyards to help our environment and native species are: plant native plant species in yards and gardens, help control invasive species, use fewer insecticides to help native butterflies, bees and other pollinators, put up nest boxes for birds or bats, and explore and learn about what wildlife and plants are living in your yard or neighborhood!

“We hope that people will take away a little bit of information on how they can help pollinators or other wildlife or just be a little kinder to our environment and to our earth,” Schauer said.

The event on Saturday goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and organizers said it’s perfect for all ages.

It’s not just about butterflies and plants; the event will also feature food trucks, live music, and native plant sales.