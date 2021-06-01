BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse opens in Lansing after a year delay

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is a California-based restaurant chain that focuses on craft beer and cider. June 1 is the restaurant’s grand opening for its first Mid-Michigan location in Lansing, at the Eastwood Towne Center.

June 1 is also the day that all outdoor and indoor capacity health orders will increase. Allowing restaurants to have 50% indoor capacity, and unlimited outdoor seating.

The restaurant has been under construction since last year and was set to open last summer but was unable to due to the pandemic, but is now officially open and showing its menu to Mid-Michigan.

While the restaurant chain offers its own craft of beer and cider, it also offers locally brewed beer as well. Brands like Jolly Pumpkin, Lansing Brewing Company, and more will be on tap.

Its menu items offered will be from burgers to deep dish pizza, along with its famous Pizookies, which is a cookie pizza.



The location says it currently employees over 150 people from surrounding areas and is still hiring. Restaurant hours will Mon – Fri 11 am to 11 pm.



