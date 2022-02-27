LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three black business owners partnered up for the Black Book Drive. While these women all own different businesses they share one thing in common – a love for black literature. They gave away hundreds of children’s books featuring black characters for free.

Mila Lynn, Lorin Cumberbatch and Nyshell Lawrence wanted to increase representation of black characters and black stories. Lynn said that having access to these books is important.

“We want to make sure that we’re able to get diverse literature out there and not have cost be a reason like why people can’t get that,” Lynn said.

Each book at the Socialight Society Bookstore was provided free of charge because of donations.

“The community has really rallied behind us our goal was $2,000. We’ve exceeded that. We’ve purchased over 200 books. To be able to give them away to children is an absolutely amazing feeling,” bookstore owner Lawrence said.

For Cumberbatch, she said this is personal for her.

“It’s sad that like my son he can’t see himself other than honestly being on the news for being killed. I don’t want that. I want him to know that he can be an author. He can be on the cover. He can be whatever he wants to be,” Cumberbatch said.

The Hicks family came to the drive to get books for their children. They said they are grateful for a chance to give their kids what they didn’t have growing up.

“I didn’t really have opportunities like this to have books of children of color in it. I would always look at the books and the characters and be like they don’t look like me. We read to our kids every night so I think it’s important because readers are leaders and they’ll be able to experience this,” The Hicks said.