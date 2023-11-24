LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An estimated 130 million people in the U.S. filled their shopping carts Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

And local businesses saw full parking lots and plenty of foot traffic from those looking for discounts for the Black Friday shopping day.

Doug Hissong was among those wandering the aisles in local businesses looking for deals on items for his wedding and honeymoon next week.

A Black Friday sale sign at Meijer in south Lansing Friday. (WLNS)

“It’s hard living on a budget, but it’s nice with the major deals Meijer has right now,” he tells 6 News. “It’s been really great because then we can get more for our money, right?”

He went to buy luggage, but the price cuts he saw were irresistible.

“As soon as we were here, we got slammed by the ‘Buy One, Get One’ shoes,” he said. “We were like, ‘OK, well, we need new shoes. Gotta season it up, right?’ Exactly! And then there’s a good deal on some lamps, because we’re trying to remodel the house.”

Sean Miller is the store director for the Meijer located on Pennsylvania in south Lansing. He told 6 News it had been a busy day. He also said with the economy as tough as it is, he’s glad Meijer can offer discounts to consumers.

“We’re always looking for ways to serve the community,” he said. “And our great deals, whether it’s Black Friday or our 3-day sales or our Santa Bucks that we offer through the holiday season—it’s really meant to offer the customer the best value possible. So, they can extend their dollars as they go.”

While the big box retailers were certainly swarmed with customers, small businesses were also hustling in the Black Friday consumer holiday.

Preuss Pets in Old Town was busy on Black Friday and encouraged shoppers to spend cash with local retailers. (WLNS)

Over in Old Town, in Lansing, Preuss Pets General Store Manager Kirbay Preuss said visiting small businesses is important on Black Friday.

“You vote with your dollar,” she said. “Where you spend your money is what’s going to stay. And I think Preuss Pets is such a fixture in the community – as many small businesses are. So, whether it’s Friday, Saturday of Sunday – go out and support them. And I know a lot of small businesses down here are participating today.”

Black Friday may be coming to and end, but Saturday is Small Business Saturday and that’s followed by Cyber Monday. That means the deals will keep going.