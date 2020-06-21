‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in front of Capitol building

COURTESY: BLM LANSING

Before and after of North Capitol Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Approximately a dozen people came together Friday night to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of the Capitol building.

Ferrin Mitchell, is one of the artists who worked on the painting and says it took nearly five hours to finish.

She added that she was inspired by other people doing similar painting across the country.

“I’m a Lansing native and I’ve done art here and in different parts of the city, but to be able to do something like this for a cause that I believe in and that I’m apart of, it meant way more, it was very gratifying,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says it costed somewhere between $800 to $1,000 for the supplies.