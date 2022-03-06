LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The area’s first black woman-owned bakery and cafe opened its doors Saturday.

Sweet Encounter specializes in all gluten-free desserts and foods.

Want to learn how to cook? The eatery also has a classroom area just for cooking lessons.

The bakery started off in a small space- inside the Middle Village micro-market- which houses up-and-coming businesses.

Owner Nikki Thompson Frazier is taking things to the next level with her own storefront.

Thompson Frazier says she hopes having businesses like hers downtown will attract more people to the area.

“I am so happy to be here today again, it’s a historic moment, not just for me but I think for Lansing,” said Nikki Thompson Frazier. “I’m excited to help revitalize downtown. I think its so important for more people to come to downtown, to help these businesses to be able to drive. And also there’s a lot of fun things to do if we all come together and do them downtown.”

Additionally, Thompson Frazier was able to get her start by winning the Lansing Built to Last competition in 2021.